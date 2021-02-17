Bitcoin soars to over $51,000. What's going on? We answer your questions

When you have major names moving into the cryptocurrency space, "no one wants to miss out," said Lowry, professor of finance at LeBow. "Now you have big institutional investors and retail investors now hearing about this this and you have a bit of FOMO going on , fear of missing out."

But the recent history of bitcoin should also serve as a warning, Lowry said.

An academic paper in the Journal of Finance concluded that half of the price rise of bitcoin in 2017 was linked to manipulation, Lowry said. "And that should be enough to make everybody pause right now."

--Are there other causes for bitcoin’s rise?

Mario Guillen, professor of International Management at Wharton, said the fascination in the cryptocurrency also is being driven by interest rates.

"A lot of people are sitting on a lot of cash and they're getting low returns in their other assets," Guillen said."There's a lot of liquidity and very, very low interest rates. That's contributed to the demand for it."

Unlike U.S. currency, of which the federal government can print in unlimited amounts, the amount of bitcoin is constrained.