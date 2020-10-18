Binge-watching the Big Ten: The biggest storylines to watch in 2020

Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State: There was serious talk about the talented Freiermuth opting out this season to focus on the NFL Draft, but look for him to try and raise his stock even further as a reliable option in midrange passing and red zone situations.

Journey Brown, RB, Penn State: The Nittany Lions clearly have a type at running back, and Brown fits the bill as a hard-nosed runner who is timely in hitting holes at the line of scrimmage and running through would-be tacklers when necessary.

The plot twists

Penn State wins the Week 2 showdown

There's reason to believe the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions will go undefeated in the games that are, well, not against each other. In that case, if Penn State can finally put all of the pieces together that are required to beat Ohio State on the road on Oct. 31, it would place itself in the driver's seat to take the East crown, and beat whoever emerges from the other side.

The West makes itself heard