Bills (10-4) at Patriots (11-3)

The skinny: The Bills and Patriots enter Week 16 having both clinched playoff berths. With a win or tie, Patriots can clinch AFC East title for 11th consecutive season. The Patriots have won past six meetings with Bills and 34 of last 39 games between clubs dating back to 2000, but Buffalo enters the game clinging to its best hope in years of ending that dominance. Buffalo has matched the team record for most road wins. QB Josh Allen has nine rushing touchdowns, most among QBs in 2019.