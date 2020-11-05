Big turkeys could be rare birds at Thanksgiving dinner this year

Butler was checking out turkeys while shopping recently in the market at Lake Meadow Naturals farm in Ocoee.

"Today will be a look and see," she said. "I do see that they do have the ability to order online as well."

The farm raised 1,200 turkeys this year and still had about 400 turkeys available recently, said owner Dale Volkert.

Farms across the state have been hit by the pandemic this year as part of the fallout from reduced restaurant business. Volkert anticipated increased retail demand for his turkeys would make up for a decrease in orders from restaurants and hotels this year.

"I think people are more aware of where their food comes from," Volkert said.

Butler, who also shops at Publix and Aldi, expected to make her Thanksgiving purchases ahead of the seven to 10 days before the holiday.

"I don't want to be in the store when it is so popular," she said.

Shopping in busy stores just before Thanksgiving, as well as on and after the holiday, is considered a higher risk activity by the CDC.

To that end, Walmart said customers can get a variety of turkeys starting on Nov. 2.