Big Ten men's hoops glance
Big Ten men's hoops glance

  • Updated
Stevens leads No. 24 Penn State over Indiana

Penn State's Curtis Jones (4) dishes off a pass against Indiana during the first half Wednesday in State College, Pa.

 GARY M. BARANEC, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Lamar Stevens scored nine of his 17 points in the second half and grabbed nine rebounds to lead No. 24 Penn State over Indiana 64-49 on Wednesday night in State College, Pennsylvania.

Curtis Jones scored 12 points for the Nittany Lions (15-5, 5-4 Big Ten), who won their third straight and snapped a four-game losing skid to the Hoosiers.

Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 14 points. Justin Smith scored 13 for the Hoosiers (15-6, 5-5 Big Ten) who lost their second in a row after trailing the entire second half.

A back-and-forth first half that that featured seven lead changes and ended in a 28-28 tie gave way to a second half that was all Penn State.

No. 14 Michigan 79, Northwestern 50: Cassius Winston scored 18 points and Xavier Tillman had 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists to lead No. 14 Michigan State in a win over Northwestern in East Lansing, Michigan.

The Spartans (16-5, 8-2 Big Ten) moved into sole possession of first place in the conference. The lead may last only a day because No. 19 Illinois has a chance to pull into a tie Thursday night at home against Minnesota.

Pat Spencer scored 11 points for the last-place Wildcats (6-14, 1-9) and was their only double-digit scorer in a game they never led.

Michigan State had balance on offense the entire game and outscored its overmatched opponents 46-28 in the second half.

