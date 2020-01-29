Big Ten men's hoops glance

Lamar Stevens scored nine of his 17 points in the second half and grabbed nine rebounds to lead No. 24 Penn State over Indiana 64-49 on Wednesday night in State College, Pennsylvania.

Curtis Jones scored 12 points for the Nittany Lions (15-5, 5-4 Big Ten), who won their third straight and snapped a four-game losing skid to the Hoosiers.

Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 14 points. Justin Smith scored 13 for the Hoosiers (15-6, 5-5 Big Ten) who lost their second in a row after trailing the entire second half.

A back-and-forth first half that that featured seven lead changes and ended in a 28-28 tie gave way to a second half that was all Penn State.

No. 14 Michigan 79, Northwestern 50: Cassius Winston scored 18 points and Xavier Tillman had 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists to lead No. 14 Michigan State in a win over Northwestern in East Lansing, Michigan.

The Spartans (16-5, 8-2 Big Ten) moved into sole possession of first place in the conference. The lead may last only a day because No. 19 Illinois has a chance to pull into a tie Thursday night at home against Minnesota.