Big Ten hoops glance

Jalen Smith had 14 points and 15 rebounds, Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 17 and No. 9 Maryland used a strong second half to beat Rutgers 56-51 Tuesday night in College Park, Maryland, for its fifth straight victory.
The Terrapins trailed 25-20 at halftime after shooting 24%. With Smith leading the way, Maryland (18-4, 8-3 Big Ten) emerged from the break with a 14-4 run and held off a late surge by the Scarlet Knights to improve to 13-0 at home.
Three free throws by Cowan put the Terrapins up 52-49 with 2:12 to go. Myles Johnson answered with a dunk, but the Scarlet Knights did not score again.
No. 22 Penn State 75, No. 16 Michigan State 70: Lamar Stevens had 24 points and Myreon Jones made a career-high six three-pointers and scored 20 points, leading Penn State over Michigan State in East Lansing, Michigan.
The Nittany Lions (17-5, 7-5) have won five straight games, making them contenders in the conference during the second half of the regular season.
The Spartans (16-7, 8-4) dropped consecutive games for the first time this season. They also lost to a Big Ten team at home for the first time this year.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston scored 25 points but could not convert on chances to pull into a tie twice in the closing seconds.
Ohio State 61, Michigan 58: Kyle Young made two free throws with 33.3 seconds remaining to give Ohio State the lead after a crucial replay review, and the Buckeyes held on in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
The game turned after officials went to the monitor with just over a half-minute left. Ohio State was ahead 57-56 when Michigan's Zavier Simpson drove to the basket and drew a foul on Young. The Ohio State forward's jersey appeared to be ripped afterward, and a replay showed Simpson had gabbed the jersey while falling at the end of the play. The foul on Young stood, but officials added a flagrant foul on Simpson as well. That meant each player shot two free throws — they made all four — and the Buckeyes ended up with a one-point lead and the ball.
Michigan (13-8 4-6 Big Ten) had to foul, and CJ Walker made two free throws to put Ohio State (15-7, 5-6) up by three.