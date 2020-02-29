Big Ten hoops glance

Cassius Winston scored 20 points, including a buzzer-beating, 60-foot shot to end a sensational first half for No. 24 Michigan State in a 78-66 victory over No. 9 Maryland on Saturday night in College Park, Maryland, that denied the Terrapins' bid to clinch a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

The Spartans (20-9, 12-6) bolted to a 17-5 lead and never trailed in dealing Maryland its first home loss of the season. When the teams played two weeks earlier, the Terps scored the game's final 14 points to pull out a 67-60 victory.

There would be no comeback in this one. Winston's desperation heave from well behind half court put Michigan State ahead 40-29, and the Spartans upped the margin to 18 points before churning out the final minutes of their third straight victory.

After Maryland (23-6, 13-5) closed to 71-61 with 5:20 left, the sellout crowd hoped to see another rally from a team that three times has overcome a halftime deficit of 14 points or more. But a three-point play by Winston made it 76-61, leaving the Terps and their fans with little hope of ending the night in a celebratory mood.

Bidding for their first Big Ten crown since joining the league in 2014, the Terrapins stumbled at the outset and never showed the form that enabled them to win 10 of 11 to climb to the top of the standings.

