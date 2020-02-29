Big Ten hoops glance

Cassius Winston scored 20 points, including a buzzer-beating, 60-foot shot to end a sensational first half for No. 24 Michigan State in a 78-66 victory over No. 9 Maryland on Saturday night in College Park, Maryland, that denied the Terrapins' bid to clinch a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.
The Spartans (20-9, 12-6) bolted to a 17-5 lead and never trailed in dealing Maryland its first home loss of the season. When the teams played two weeks earlier, the Terps scored the game's final 14 points to pull out a 67-60 victory.
There would be no comeback in this one. Winston's desperation heave from well behind half court put Michigan State ahead 40-29, and the Spartans upped the margin to 18 points before churning out the final minutes of their third straight victory.
After Maryland (23-6, 13-5) closed to 71-61 with 5:20 left, the sellout crowd hoped to see another rally from a team that three times has overcome a halftime deficit of 14 points or more. But a three-point play by Winston made it 76-61, leaving the Terps and their fans with little hope of ending the night in a celebratory mood.
Bidding for their first Big Ten crown since joining the league in 2014, the Terrapins stumbled at the outset and never showed the form that enabled them to win 10 of 11 to climb to the top of the standings.
No. 18 Iowa 77, No. 16 Penn State 68: Luka Garza knew he missed plenty of chances to score in the first half against Penn State in Iowa City, Iowa.
The Iowa junior center made sure that didn’t happen in the second half, and he got some help from his teammates.
Garza scored 25 points and had 17 rebounds as No. 18 Iowa pulled away in the second half for a 77-68 win over the No. 16 Nittany Lions.
He extended his streak of 20 or more points against Big Ten teams to 14 games, a new school record. It was Garza's 14th double-double of the season.
But Garza struggled in the first half, going 3 of 16 from the field. He was 8-of-12 from the field in the second half.
Garza had nine points in the Hawkeyes’ 18-6 run to start the second half. Iowa closed the first half on a 13-4 run to take a 35-34 halftime lead.
It was the 13th consecutive home win for the Hawkeyes (20-9, 11-7 Big Ten).