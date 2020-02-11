Big Ten hoops glance

Mike Watkins matched his season high with 19 points, and Seth Lundy added a career-high 18 Tuesday to help No. 13 Penn State rout Purdue 88-76 in West Lafayette, Indiana.

The Nittany Lions (19-5, 9-4 Big Ten) made a season-high 14 three-pointers for their seventh consecutive victory that also snapped a nine-game losing streak in the series. It was Penn State's first win at Mackey Arena since Feb. 18, 2006.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Trevion Williams finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead Purdue (14-11, 7-7), which had its three-game winning streak end.

Michigan State 70, No. 22 Illinois 69: Rocket Watts had 21 points and Xavier Tillman 17 as Michigan State upended Illinois in Champaign, Illinois. The Spartans led 37-20 at halftime and barely held on.

Ayo Dosunmu had 17 points to lead Illinois.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.