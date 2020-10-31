Big Ten glance

Justin Fields passed for 318 yards and four touchdowns, two to Chris Olave, and No. 3 Ohio State beat No. 18 Penn State 38-25 on an eerily quiet Saturday night in State College, Pennsylvania, at one what is usually one of the most raucous settings in college football.
Jeremy Ruckert also caught a pair of touchdowns, Master Teague II ran for another and the Buckeyes generated 526 yards of offense in their 15th straight Big Ten win and 10th straight on the road against a ranked opponent.
Ohio State (2-0) didn’t take long to break the game open and hand Penn State (0-2) its first 0-2 start since 2013.
Garrett Wilson took an opening sweep 62 yards to set up Teague III’s short touchdown run two plays later.
Michigan State 28, No. 13 Michigan 24: Rocky Lombardi threw for 323 yards — 196 to Ricky White — and three touchdowns to help Michigan State stun Michigan.
The Spartans (1-1) appeared to be the better team all afternoon on both sides of the ball in Mel Tucker's debut as coach in the rivalry.
Tucker became just the second coach to beat Michigan in his first attempt with the Spartans, joining Alabama coach Nick Saban, who did it in 1995.
The Wolverines (1-1) were favored to win by more than three touchdowns.
No. 17 Indiana 37, Rutgers 21: Michael Penix Jr. threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score to help Indiana beat mistake-prone Rutgers in a game that almost included a crazy TD.
Penix had touchdown tosses of 15, 2 and 1 yard. He also scored on a quarterback sneak as the Hoosiers (2-0) followed up their stunning win over then-No. 8 Penn State.
The wacky play came with less than two minutes to go when Rutgers seemed to score on a 55-yard play that involved at least seven laterals. After a review, however, it was ruled that receiver Shameen Jones' pitch was an illegal forward pass, spoiling a wild celebration for the Scarlet Knights (1-1).
Northwestern 21, Iowa 10: Jesse Brown scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 2-yard run in the third quarter, and Northwestern erased an early 17-point deficit to beat Iowa.
The Wildcats outscored the Hawkeyes 21-3 after the first quarter, eating up clock and keeping Iowa's offense out of rhythm.
Quarterback Peyton Ramsey threw for 130 yards on 11-of-18 passing and running for 26. Isaiah Bowser had 25 carries for 85 yards for the Wildcats (2-0).
Iowa’s 17-0 first-quarter lead came after Northwestern gifted the Hawkeyes (0-2) with two turnovers — a muffed punt inside the 5-yard line and a fumble near midfield.
Purdue 31, Illionis 24: Aiden O’Connell passed for two touchdowns and Purdue hung on to beat a COVID-19-decimated Illinois team that was down to its fourth-string quarterback.
Despite its woes, Illinois (0-2) managed to make a game of it and was within seven points and 15 yards of tying the game with less than two minutes to play. Fourth-string QB Coran Taylor’s pass fell short and the Boilermakers (2-0) took over on downs, sealing the victory.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!