Big Ten glance

Justin Fields passed for 318 yards and four touchdowns, two to Chris Olave, and No. 3 Ohio State beat No. 18 Penn State 38-25 on an eerily quiet Saturday night in State College, Pennsylvania, at one what is usually one of the most raucous settings in college football.

Jeremy Ruckert also caught a pair of touchdowns, Master Teague II ran for another and the Buckeyes generated 526 yards of offense in their 15th straight Big Ten win and 10th straight on the road against a ranked opponent.

Ohio State (2-0) didn’t take long to break the game open and hand Penn State (0-2) its first 0-2 start since 2013.

Garrett Wilson took an opening sweep 62 yards to set up Teague III’s short touchdown run two plays later.

Michigan State 28, No. 13 Michigan 24: Rocky Lombardi threw for 323 yards — 196 to Ricky White — and three touchdowns to help Michigan State stun Michigan.

The Spartans (1-1) appeared to be the better team all afternoon on both sides of the ball in Mel Tucker's debut as coach in the rivalry.

Tucker became just the second coach to beat Michigan in his first attempt with the Spartans, joining Alabama coach Nick Saban, who did it in 1995.