Justin Fields threw for four touchdowns and rushed for two more scores in the second quarter as No. 6 Ohio State cruised to a 76-5 win over Miami (Ohio) on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio
The Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten), stunned by an early Fields end-zone fumble and safety, only led 7-5 after the first quarter. But that changed quickly as Fields hit K.J. Hill with a 53-yard touchdown pass and then ran for a 7-yard score 32 seconds later. It was all Ohio State the rest of the way.
After four straight blowouts to start the 2019 season, Ohio State expects to find the going a little more difficult as it gets into the meat of the Big Ten schedule beginning next week at Nebraska.
"It's 'What have you done for me lately,' and we have to go into Lincoln next week and get a win," Ohio State coach Ryan Day said.
Fields was efficient throwing again on Saturday, finishing 14-for-21 for 223 yards. Fields threw two touchdown passes to Chris Olave and another to Binjimen Victor before taking a seat at halftime.
The RedHawks (1-3) were held to 130 total yards.
The game was suspended because of lightning with 2:40 left and then was declared over by consent of the two head coaches.
Michigan State 31, Northwestern 10: Brian Lewerke had three touchdown passes, Elijah Collins added a rushing TD and the Spartans bounced back from last week's loss to Arizona State in Evanston, Illinois.
Lewerke completed 18 of 31 passes for 228 yards, Collins had 76 yards rushing on 17 carries and tight end Matt Seybert had two TD receptions as Michigan State (3-1, 1-0) snapped a three-game losing streak against the Wildcats (1-2, 0-1).
The win was the 110th for coach Mark Dantonio at Michigan State, which makes him the winningest coach in program history.
Northwestern had its eight-game winning streak in Big Ten regular-season games snapped.
Indiana 38, Connecticut 3: Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey played virtually flawlessly, completing all but four passes, throwing for 247 yards and three touchdowns to help the Hoosiers in Bloomington, Indiana.
After UConn (1-2) converted a turnover into a 41-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead, Ramsey took control on the next series, leading the Hoosiers (3-1, 0-1) to the go-ahead touchdown.
Boston College 30, Rutgers 16: Running back AJ Dillon ran for 150 yards and two touchdowns, and Boston College bounced back from a horrible 24-point loss to Kansas in Piscataway, New Jersey.
The win was Boston's College's (3-1) 11th straight over the Scarlet Knights (1-2).
Art Sitkowski, who started at quarterback with McLane Carter out with a concussion, connected with halfback Raheem Blackshear on a short first-quarter swing pass for a 74-yard scoring play. Justin Davidovicz kicked field goal of 23, 28 and 50 yards for Rutgers, which is coming off a 1-11 season.