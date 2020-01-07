Big Ten glance

Anthony Cowan scored 20 points, and No. 12 Maryland used an unyielding defensive performance to defeat 11th-ranked Ohio State 67-55 Tuesday night in College Park, Maryland, and remain unbeaten at home.

Jalen Smith had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Terrapins (13-2, 3-1 Big Ten). Maryland went up by 10 on a three-pointer by Cowan with 12:58 left and cruised to the finish.

Ohio State (11-4, 1-3) shot a miserable 31%.

Maryland led 31-29 before Cowan made a free throw and a shot from well beyond the arc for a 41-31 advantage. The margin swelled to 12 points on a breakaway dunk by Aaron Wiggins with 8:49 remaining, and that sent the Terrapins on their way to a 10-0 record at home.

Rutgers 72, No. 20 Penn State 61: Ron Harper Jr. had 22 points to as Rutgers beat Penn State in Piscataway, New Jersey.

The teams would trade a few of leads, before Rutgers (11-3, 3-1 Big Ten) took the lead for good on Montez Mathis' three-pointer. He had a layup on the ensuing possession to make it 54-51 with 6:45 to go.

Penn State (12-3, 2-2 Big Ten led by as many as 10 in the first half, at 24-14. Rutgers would balloon it’s lead to 14 in the waning moments of the game.

Penn State was led by Myreon Jones’ 21 points.

