Giles Jackson returned the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown to get things started for No. 14 Michigan, which used two first-half scoring runs by freshman Zach Charbonnet to pull away from Maryland in a 38-7 victory on Saturday in College Park, Maryland.
Seeking to build on a 45-14 rout of Notre Dame one week earlier, the Wolverines (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) went up 21-0 at halftime and coasted to the finish against the fading Terrapins (3-6, 1-5).
Jackson's game-opening dash down the right sideline set the tone. Charbonnet ended Michigan's first drive with a 2-yard run, and the defense made those two scores stand up.
The Wolverines' special teams contributed, too. In addition to the kickoff return, Michigan used a successful fake punt to set up Charbonnet's second TD, and a partially blocked punt led to a third-quarter touchdown run by Hassan Haskins for a 35-0 lead.
Indiana 34, Northwestern 3: Stevie Scott III ran for two touchdowns and caught a third Saturday to lead the Hoosiers past Northwestern in Bloomington, Indiana.
The Hoosiers (7-2, 4-2) have won four straight — their longest streak in conference play since 1993.
They did it despite losing starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with yet another injury in the first half. Peyton Ramsey was 7-of-10 with 108 yards and one TD to help Indiana lock up its first seven-win season since 2007.
Northwestern (1-7, 0-6) has lost six straight overall and has failed to top the 10-point mark in four consecutive games. It's the longest skid for the Wildcats since a seven-game losing streak in 2013.
Illinois 38, Rutgers 10: Three defensive takeaways, including a pick-6, and timely offense carried red-hot Illinois past Rutgers in Champaign, Illinois.
Dele Harding had 12 tackles and an interception return for a touchdown late in the game to lead Illinois (5-4, 3-3).
Brandon Peters was 6-of-11 passing for 120 yards and one touchdown. Dre Brown carried eight times for 31 yards and two touchdowns. Josh Imatorbhebhe had three receptions for 56 yards and a score.
Johnny Langan was 5-of-10 passing for 86 yards and a touchdown for Rutgers (2-7, 0-6).