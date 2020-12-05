Biden's charging plan could sell 25 million EVs

In a bid to fight climate change and build a stronger, greener economy, Joe Biden is starting with plugs.

Specifically, the president-elect has a plan to install 500,000 electric vehicle charging cords by 2030, roughly a five-fold increase in the nation's EV infrastructure that could cost more than $5 billion.

The 500,000-unit pledge was part of Biden's platform when he was running for the job but largely overlooked in a grinding campaign dominated by the pandemic. Now, the industry hopes he'll stick with it. But it is a wildly ambitious strategy to overcome one of the biggest hurdles facing EVs: Would-be drivers fear they won't have enough places to charge up. The infrastructure milestone would cover 57% of the charging that U.S. vehicles will need by 2030 and could spark the sale of some 25 million electric cars and trucks, according to forecasts by BloombergNEF.

"It's spot-on with what the market needs," said Cathy Zoi, chief executive officer of EVgo, one of the country's largest charging networks. "The sweet spot is to actually accelerate the electrification of our transportation, and this can bring that forward by three to five years." (Biden's transition team declined to comment on the president-elect's stated plans.)