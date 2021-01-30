Biden’s plan to fix student loans puts spotlight on debt cancellation and easier bankruptcies

Bankruptcy discharge of student loans would cost about $20 billion in the first year, then less than $1 billion per year for another decade, for a total of $30 billion.

This is one of the least expensive and most well-targeted proposals, Kantrowitz maintained.

Villanova Law professor Jason Iuliano agrees that changing bankruptcy rules would be a cheaper move.

Besides, he said wiping out student debt would be unfair to people who refinanced their debt to get lower rates but kept up on payments.

"They took out federal loans and refinanced with private loans," he said. "Cancellation penalizes people who made sound financial decisions."

It's a onetime measure, he adds, and doesn't solve future problems or address the crippling cost of college tuition.

He also argues that the bankruptcy rules are not as harsh as many critics say.

Well over half the people who petition the courts to get out of paying their loans prevail, said Iuliano, who started a business on this premise, called Lexria. The company matches borrowers with attorneys who will pursue their claims. If customers don't get relief through a discharge or settlement, Lexria reimburses their legal fees.