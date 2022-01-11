Biden issues guidance for health plans to cover COVID-19 tests

Private health insurance plans will cover up to eight over-the-counter COVID-19 tests per consumer each month under a new Biden administration directive meant to make tests more affordable.

Tests purchased beginning on Jan. 15 will be covered. The departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and Treasury released guidance outlining the policy Monday, which urges insurance plans to cover the cost of tests up front, but also provides the option to reimburse enrollees for the purchase.

“This is all part of our overall strategy to ramp-up access to easy-to-use, at-home tests at no cost,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement. “By requiring private health plans to cover people’s at-home tests, we are further expanding Americans’ ability to get tests for free when they need them.”

The Biden administration is encouraging plans to cover the cost of tests directly, such as by establishing programs with preferred pharmacies or other retailers where consumers could pick up tests. If a health plan does that, it would be required to cover up to $12 per test if consumers purchased a test elsewhere. Consumers would need to consult with their health plan to see how it is handling reimbursements.