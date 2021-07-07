Biden eyes imprint on Fed board as decision on Powell approaches

WASHINGTON — As the White House weighs the potential renomination of Jerome Powell as chair of the Federal Reserve, officials are discussing the use of openings on the board to reshape the central bank to closer align with administration priorities such as inequality and tighter banking regulations, according to people familiar with the matter.

President Joe Biden has one vacant Fed governor seat to fill, and could potentially replace three more top central bank officials in the coming year, depending on how much he wants to revamp the Fed’s leadership. Powell and Fed vice chairs Richard Clarida and Randal Quarles all have terms that will expire in coming months.

With several seats opening up, the White House isn’t looking at the chairmanship in isolation, but rather what mix of governors to appoint so as to reshape policy toward the administration’s agenda, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

While no decision appears imminent, the lack of any clear candidates to replace Powell, along with his expressed interest in keeping his job, indicate that a renomination is possible. That would be in keeping with a decadeslong tradition of presidents maintaining continuity in Fed leadership — one that former President Donald Trump broke.