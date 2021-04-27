Betsy
Betsy is a big strong girl who needs a special home. She would need to be given a little patience... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Josh Swain, a college student from Arizona, challenged other Josh Swains on Facebook to a duel over their name, randomly picking Lincoln as the battleground. On Saturday, hundreds gathered in Air Park to watch them fight with pool noodles.
- Updated
With one final swing of his red pool noodle, Josh Vinson Jr. — nicknamed “Little Josh” by the crowd — won the inaugural Battle of the Joshes on Saturday.
- Updated
Josh Swain, a 22-year-old college student from Arizona, challenged other Josh Swains on Facebook to a duel over their name, randomly picking Lincoln as the battleground.
- Updated
Officer Erin Spilker said the criminal investigations unit had received information that people were engaging in public sexual acts in the arcade room at Romantix.
- Updated
Scott Frost is in a bind because every time he says something positive, many NU fans almost in unison say, "Hey, coach, just prove it on Saturdays."
- Updated
A reader asks about what he regards as the gap between positive media coverage and Nebraska's recent mediocrity on the gridiron.
- Updated
According to court records, the woman told hospital staff she was going out for a bit and would be back. More than 24 hours later with the baby ready to be discharged, she still hadn't returned, so they called the police.
- Updated
The crash occurred just after 10 p.m. Saturday when the motorcyclist, who was headed north on U.S. 77, lost control just before the Warlick Boulevard off-ramp.
- Updated
KFAB host Chris Baker was fired Wednesday after posting an offensive tweet about the Derek Chauvin verdict.
- Updated
Officer Melissa Ripley is the second woman in four months to file a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and discrimination at the Lincoln Police Department.