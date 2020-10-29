 Skip to main content
Best Buy will open early on Black Friday, offer deals throughout November

  • Updated
Black Friday shoppers are lined up early Nov. 29, 2019, at the Best Buy store in the 2100 block of North Elston Avenue in Chicago. While choosing to close on Thanksgiving like other retailers, Best Buy will open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.

 Camille Fine, Chicago Tribune

MINNEAPOLIS — Best Buy will offer a range of items including laptops and televisions at discount holiday prices throughout the month of November. But while choosing to close on Thanksgiving like other retailers, it will open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday in traditional fashion.

On Thursday, the Richfield, Minn.-based electronics chain announced additional details on its holiday sales plans as retailers nationwide prepare for an unusual shopping season as the COVID-19 crisis continues to unfold.

Some of Best Buy's sales are already live, and the retailer also gave a preview earlier this month during the same time that Amazon offered its Prime Day deals.

"As we've said, Black Friday isn't just one day this year — it's months long," Best Buy said in a news release. "Shoppers will have even more opportunities to score deals straight from the Black Friday ad before the end of November."

Best Buy joins big retailers such as Walmart and Target in closing on Thanksgiving. It said it would be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday, what for years was the tradition open to the holiday shopping season.

Best Buy has already extended its current hours, so doors are now open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Face masks are required, and they will be provided to customers who don't have them. Each store will have a dedicated host employee at the front to help direct customers as well as manage store capacity and lines. Stickers will be placed on the floor of stores and outside to help with social distancing guidelines.

"I think what we're trying to avoid is the kind of natural response of lines at stores on Black Friday," said Best Buy CEO Corie Barry, earlier this week at the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit. "That just can't happen."

Customers also can get their products without physically shopping in the store by using curbside pickup, store pickup, same-day delivery or free next-day delivery on thousands of items and purchases over $35. Consumers also can pick up their orders at more than 16,000 alternate locations such as participating CVS stores.

Thursday's announcement did not offer any updates on some of Best Buy's recent technological and logistical initiatives, including a push for about 250 stores to operate as online shipping hubs and a pilot project to offer self-service, in-aisle checkout. Barry said during an August earnings call that store employees at 200 Best Buy locations have been making same-day deliveries to customers.

