Best Buy will open early on Black Friday, offer deals throughout November

MINNEAPOLIS — Best Buy will offer a range of items including laptops and televisions at discount holiday prices throughout the month of November. But while choosing to close on Thanksgiving like other retailers, it will open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday in traditional fashion.

On Thursday, the Richfield, Minn.-based electronics chain announced additional details on its holiday sales plans as retailers nationwide prepare for an unusual shopping season as the COVID-19 crisis continues to unfold.

Some of Best Buy's sales are already live, and the retailer also gave a preview earlier this month during the same time that Amazon offered its Prime Day deals.

"As we've said, Black Friday isn't just one day this year — it's months long," Best Buy said in a news release. "Shoppers will have even more opportunities to score deals straight from the Black Friday ad before the end of November."

Best Buy joins big retailers such as Walmart and Target in closing on Thanksgiving. It said it would be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday, what for years was the tradition open to the holiday shopping season.

Best Buy has already extended its current hours, so doors are now open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.