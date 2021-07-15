SATURDAY'S TV HIGHLIGHTS
6 a.m., Golf: British Open, third round;6
Noon, X Games;8
6 p.m., MLB: Giants at Cardinals;42 (9), 51 (18)
8 p.m., NBA Finals: Bucks at Suns;8
SUNDAY'S TV HIGHLIGHTS
9 a.m., Formula 1: British Grand Prix;ESPN (34)
2 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series;NBCS (314)
4 p.m., Soccer: United States vs. Canada;42 (9), 51 (18)
6 p.m., Red Sox at Yankees;ESPN (34)
CAN'T MISS IT
THE BRITISH OPEN: The four and final major of the 2021 season wraps up, with the fourth round deciding the winner at the Royal St. George's Golf Course. (6 a.m. Sunday, NBC)