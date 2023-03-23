SATURDAY'S TV HIGHLIGHTS
2 p.m., CBB: Illinois at Nebraska;12
11 a.m., WGC: Dell Technologies Match Play;6
8 p.m., NBA: Bucks at Nuggets;NBA (308)
SUNDAY'S TV HIGHLIGHTS
2 p.m., WGC: Dell Technologies Match Play;6
2:30 p.m., NASCAR: EckoPark Automotive Grand Prix;42 (9), 51 (18)
5 p.m., NBA: Grizzlies at Hawks;NBA (308)
CAN'T MISS IT
NCAA Tournament regional finals: After all the upsets, you might as well sit back and watch who can earn a Final Four berth with the only drama coming from the court and not your brackets. (5 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, TBS; 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday, CBS)