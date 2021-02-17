SATURDAY'S TV HIGHLIGHTS
2 p.m., PGA: The Genesis Invitational;10/11
4:30 p.m., MBB: Purdue at Nebraska;BTN (24)
7 p.m., NSAA wrestling championships;12
7:30 p.m., NBA: Heat at Lakers;8
SUNDAY'S TV HIGHLIGHTS
2 p.m., PGA: The Genesis Invitational;10/11
2:30 p.m., NBA: Celtics at Pelicans;8
7 p.m., NBA: Nets at Clippers;ESPN (34)
CAN'T MISS IT
Minnesota at Nebraska college volleyball: The No. 5 Gophers face the fourth-ranked Huskers in the second of two matches this weekend at the Devaney Sports Center. (11 a.m. Sunday, BTN)