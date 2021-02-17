 Skip to main content
Best Bets
Best Bets

SATURDAY'S TV HIGHLIGHTS

2 p.m., PGA: The Genesis Invitational;10/11

4:30 p.m., MBB: Purdue at Nebraska;BTN (24)

7 p.m., NSAA wrestling championships;12

7:30 p.m., NBA: Heat at Lakers;8

SUNDAY'S TV HIGHLIGHTS

2 p.m., PGA: The Genesis Invitational;10/11

2:30 p.m., NBA: Celtics at Pelicans;8

7 p.m., NBA: Nets at Clippers;ESPN (34)

CAN'T MISS IT

Minnesota at Nebraska college volleyball: The No. 5 Gophers face the fourth-ranked Huskers in the second of two matches this weekend at the Devaney Sports Center. (11 a.m. Sunday, BTN)

Husker News