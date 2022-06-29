I am excited to announce I am officially committing to the University of Nebraska. I want to thank God for blessing me. I want to thank Coach Ruud, Coach Beckton, and Coach Frost for believing in me. I would like to thank my parents, grandparents and sisters for their support. pic.twitter.com/oozxpywt8j— Benjamin Brahmer (@BenjaminBrahmer) April 2, 2021
🌟🌟🌟
School: Pierce
The specs: TE, 6-foot-6, 215 pounds
According to On3 Consensus, which combines metrics from four major recruiting services, Brahmer is ranked No. 34 nationally at his position and is ranked No. 5 overall in Nebraska regardless of position.