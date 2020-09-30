Americans seek justice through persuasion and love. I’m proud of my work with Sen. Tim Scott on common-sense police reform legislation. The American idea is exceptional -- we should celebrate it and live up to it.

How would you assess the performance of the Trump administration?

The administration does some really good things: nominating great judicial picks, rolling back heavy-handed regulations (WOTUS) and calling out China's cheating. It's no secret that the president and I wrestle about issues — usually privately, before publicly. That means speaking out against executive overreach, trade policies that hurt Nebraska and occasions where the president divides rather than unites our nation. Nebraskans know that the job of a U.S. senator is not to be a rubber stamp for any president.

Are there issues on which you disagree with your political party and, if so, would you identify them?