Age: 48
Occupation: U.S. senator
Political party: Republican
Address: From Fremont; mailing address: P.O. Box 83978, Lincoln
Website: teamsasse.com
Sasse says he's a senator who learned six years ago that Nebraskans want "a conservative outsider who could admit that Washington wasn't the center of life." He describes himself as a Christian, a dad, a husband, a Husker football addict.
What steps should the Senate take to continue to deal with the coronavirus pandemic?
We’re in the middle of unprecedented public health and economic crises. Unfortunately, some in D.C. have tried to use this moment to advance their far-left wish lists. But here’s what Nebraskans think: Let’s pass relief legislation that is actually about relief. The Senate can lead with common-sense legislation, helping our country fight back against the virus. We should prioritize: vaccine development, helping small businesses and making sure our schools and medical communities have the resources they need.
Are you concerned about increased mail voting in the November election and why or why not?
No. Federal politicians should not sow distrust in voting by mail, and state governments should safeguard the ballot box whether the votes are cast by mail or in person. In Nebraska, voting by mail is safe and secure, and this spring’s record-breaking primaries were timely, accurate and fair. If you’re interested in applying to vote early, we have resources for you at NebraskaEarlyVote.com.
What would be your legislative priorities in the coming six-year Senate term?
Overall goal: Fighting to help the United States reach its potential. Specifically, at a policy level, that means working hard to serve Nebraskans by:
* Teaching civics and promoting real debate.
* Holding the Chinese Communist Party accountable for its human rights abuses, technology theft and aggression in the Pacific Ocean.
* Fighting for strong, common-sense policies to beat coronavirus.
* Standing up for life and religious liberty.
* Expanding trade and cutting red tape for farmers and ranchers.
What is your reaction to growing civil unrest and street demonstrations, equal rights demands, calls for police reform?
Every public servant has an obligation to say three truths again and again: 1) Police injustice -- like the evil murder of George Floyd -- is repugnant; 2) the First Amendment protects peaceful protest; and 3) riots are abhorrent and hurt the innocent.
Americans seek justice through persuasion and love. I’m proud of my work with Sen. Tim Scott on common-sense police reform legislation. The American idea is exceptional -- we should celebrate it and live up to it.
How would you assess the performance of the Trump administration?
The administration does some really good things: nominating great judicial picks, rolling back heavy-handed regulations (WOTUS) and calling out China's cheating. It's no secret that the president and I wrestle about issues — usually privately, before publicly. That means speaking out against executive overreach, trade policies that hurt Nebraska and occasions where the president divides rather than unites our nation. Nebraskans know that the job of a U.S. senator is not to be a rubber stamp for any president.
Are there issues on which you disagree with your political party and, if so, would you identify them?
Republicans haven’t done a good job of remaining true to our calls for fiscal responsibility and a budget that actually works. Too many Republicans rightly condemned executive overreach during the Obama years, only to look the other way these past four years. Both parties are short-term obsessed and focused on anti-politics instead of focusing on the serious long-term issues America faces (our tech race with China and a broken entitlement system that is bankrupting our kids).
Are you supportive of ongoing administrative changes at the U.S. Postal Service and why or why not?
The foundation of the USPS is rooted in our Constitution, and it is made up of a lot of hard-working public servants. The current, hyperpartisan debate is not productive and overlooks the fact that the USPS’ financial problems have been decades in the making. We need to have productive conversations that ensure that Americans have a financially sound postal service that meets rural and urban needs and is well prepared for changes in our economy.
Why are you running and what do you want to accomplish in office?
I’m a dad and a fifth generation Nebraskan. I want to fight for the American idea, teach civics to our kids, and stand up for good government. Politics have been hijacked by political addicts and loud weirdos screaming on cable TV about how America’s best days are behind us. Nebraskans reject that and believe our best days are ahead. We need more politics of gratitude in this country and less politics of grievance. I'd be honored to have your vote.
