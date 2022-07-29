Meet sweet but shy Belly. She wants to take some time to get to know her new family. She would... View on PetFinder
The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office arrested 22-year-old Taban Rik on suspicion of murdering 42-year-old Benjamin J. Case at Branched Oak Lake.
Lancaster County Sheriff's Investigator Jeremy Schwarz said they still are exploring the motive and the possibility that others may have been involved and are asking anyone with information or evidence to contact them.
Two men had found Kurt Roe's boat floating unattended Saturday afternoon and towed it back to the marina, alerting lake staff of the situation. His body was found Sunday.
Even with a suspect in custody, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the Branched Oak Lake killing remains active, sharing few details. "The investigators told me less is better," the sheriff said.
Nebraska Game and Parks has determined that the cat spotted outside of a Wahoo home last week was a house cat and not a mountain lion. Homeowner Jody Hunke disagrees.
Some districts — like Weeping Water and Tri County — employ individual lockable pouches. At Lincoln Southwest, students this fall will have to place their phones in a designated area before class begins.
Mensah L. Gozo, 59, was charged with first-degree child sex assault and child enticement for his alleged role in the seemingly random crime, which began around 10 a.m. Sunday when the girl was reported missing.
Nebraska’s clay soil comes in handy when building a berm from scratch. Here's advice from an expert.
The mother of a Nebraska man suspected of fatally shooting three people before turning the gun on himself in an Iowa state park Friday said that her son gave no indication that anything was wrong.
The hottest conditions yet for many, but then a cold front will arrive. Heavy rain and lightning will occur in spots and severe storms can't be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
