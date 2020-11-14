Bellevue West's Micah Riley includes Huskers in top eight schools

As it was playing Penn State in a home opener Saturday, Nebraska landed in the top eight schools of a four-star in-state standout for the 2022 recruiting cycle.

Bellevue West tight end Micah Riley included the Huskers in his list, which he shared on social media. The list also includes Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Michigan State, Missouri, Oregon and Wisconsin.

Nebraska is on a hot stretch recruiting tight ends. Thomas Fidone, A.J. Rollins and James Carnie all committed to the Huskers for 2021.

The Huskers extended the offer to Riley in July. Scott Frost and company also have an offer out to Riley's teammate, WR Kaden Helms.

