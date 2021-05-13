You can always spend some time on https://journalstar.com to browse the latest local news to stay informed but, did you know we have a variety of games available for you to play? Whether you’re a fan of classic word games, number puzzles or strategy and memory games we’ve got something for you in our online Games section! Available 24/7 at https://journalstar.com/games you can enjoy the classics including crosswords, Battleships, Sudoku and word search or branch out to something new like Hashi. What are you waiting for? Get playing now! (https://journalstar.com/games)
Beat boredom -- interact with our Games section!
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Nebraska junior Adrian Martinez might not be the best returning QB in the Big Ten, but he's in the conversation.
- Updated
Police say they found a lottery ticket with numbers cut out of it, bottles of glue, exacto knives and tweezers in the 28-year-old's purse, along with a pipe with suspected meth residue.
- Updated
In court records, Lincoln police say they found the suspect having intercourse with a 15-year-old girl in a car parked at an school. Police seized his cellphone, and investigators said in an affidavit they found nine videos of child pornography.
Committee goes in new direction, recommends Standing Bear as name for new southeast Lincoln high school
- Updated
The decision marked a significant departure from the long-running practice of linking the names of Lincoln's public high schools to a direction.
- Updated
The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger of the SUV was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
- Updated
She has been charged in Kearney County Court with trespassing/defying order to leave and disturbing the peace.
2021 NU volleyball prospect returns home to learn of her biggest honor yet: Gatorade national player of the year
- Updated
How's that for a welcome home? Ally Batenhorst tells the Journal Star, "I was crying. "I just started crying and I was just in utter shock."
- Updated
With Nebraska only 21-17 at home in the last six seasons, Husker AD Bill Moos urges fans to turn up volume in 2021.
- Updated
Nebraska signed four receivers in its 2019 scholarship recruiting class. None of them remain on the team.
- Updated
UNL hosted its first ever graduation ceremony at Memorial Stadium to allow for social distancing among graduates and guests. The 2021 graduating class was also record setting with 3,641 graduating seniors, Chancellor Ronnie Green said.