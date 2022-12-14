Star shortstop Carlos Correa and the San Francisco Giants have reportedly agreed to a $350 million, 13-year contract.

Correa also was a free agent one year ago after leaving the Houston Astros, and he reached a $105.3 million deal with the Minnesota Twins. That agreement gave him the right to opt out after one year and $35.1 million to hit the market again.

And the 28-year-old Correa indeed moved once more, this time to a Giants team that recently missed out in its bid to sign free agent Aaron Judge.

Correa’s guarantee will be the fourth-largest in baseball history. Mike Trout got a $426.5 million, 12-year contract with the Angels, Mookie Betts has a $365 million, 12-year agreement with the Dodgers and Judge, the new AL home run champ and MVP, is getting $360 million for nine years to remain with the Yankees pending a physical.

Correa was one of the headliners in a stellar group of free agent shortstops that also included Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson — Swanson is the only one in that group still available.

Correa hit .291 with 22 home runs and 64 RBIs in his one season with Minnesota.

Cubs, Bellinger finalize deal: The Cubs and former National League MVP Cody Bellinger finalized a $17.5 million, one-year contract. The 2019 NL MVP was cut by the Dodgers on Nov. 18 after the 27-year-old outfielder hit .210 with 19 homers, 150 strikeouts and a .654 OPS in 144 games. He figures to play center for the Cubs.

Syndergaard headed to Dodgers: Pitcher Noah Syndergaard and the Dodgers have reportedly agreed to a $13 million, one-year deal. The deal includes the opportunity to earn $1.5 million in performance bonuses.

Syndergaard began last season with the Angels, posting a 3.83 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 15 starts. The 30-year-old right-hander was traded to the Phillies in August and his numbers fell off. His ERA ballooned to 4.12 and he averaged 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings. He made nine starts in 10 appearances for the eventual World Series runners-up.

Giants sign Stripling: Ross Stripling, 33, reached agreement on a $25 million, two-year contract with the Giants.