Bayer faces legal pickle as it reassesses options in Roundup lawsuits, experts say

"We continue to be open to settlement on appropriate terms, but as we go forward, we're also going to be reassessing whether settlements remain in the company's best interest," Bayer said in a statement last week.

The German conglomerate acquired Monsanto, the plant science company that developed Roundup, in 2018.

Omaha-based Domina Law Group filed the first Roundup case in the nation on behalf of Midwestern farmers, as well as some of the first lawsuits alleging a link between Glyphosate chemical and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Since then, Bayer has faced about 125,000 nationwide suits surrounding Roundup's alleged ties to cancer, cases Bayer sought to settle with a commitment of $9.6 billion, announced last June. A year later, about 96,000 of those cases have been resolved — but that leaves roughly 30,000 unsettled.

The California ruling only addressed future lawsuits, and has no direct effect on Roundup cases already filed but not yet resolved.

Outside experts said it's hard to tell if Bayer's statement has changed or will change the trajectory of the unsettled cases.