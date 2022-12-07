Baseball notes

Aaron Judge has issued his ruling: Court remains in session in the Bronx.

Judge is staying with the New York Yankees on a $360 million, nine-year contract, according to a person familiar with baseball's biggest free agent deal ever.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the AL MVP's contract had not been publicly announced.

New York general manager Brian Cashman declined to confirm the agreement. But he said he was “optimistic that we're in a good place,” and he credited Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner for the team's position while making reference to Hal's late father, George.

“I've been here a long time,” said Cashman, who has been the Yankees' GM since 1998, “and I know how George Steinbrenner did business and how he went about doing business, in recruiting free agents and retaining free agents, and he was intimately involved. And I saw a lot of that in this process, too.”

Judge, who hit an American League-record 62 homers last season, will earn $40 million per year, the highest average annual payout for a position player. The contract trails only Mike Trout's $426.5 million deal with the Angels and Mookie Betts' $365 million pact with the Dodgers for biggest in baseball history. Trout and Betts were already under contract when they signed those deals.

The Yankees made a long-term offer to Judge before last season that was worth $213.5 million over seven years from 2023-29. But the outfielder turned it down in the hours before opening day in April.

The 6-foot-7 Judge bet on himself — and won.

Judge surpassed Roger Maris' AL home run mark while powering New York to an AL East title. He also tied for the major-league lead with 131 RBIs and just missed a Triple Crown with a .311 batting average.

Jansen reaches deal with Boston: Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal.

The 35-year-old went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title.

Boston is looking to bounce back after finishing last in the AL East this season with a 78-84 record. The Red Sox went 92-70 in 2021 and lost to Houston in the AL Championship Series.

Jansen spent his first 12 seasons with the Dodgers, winning a World Series title in 2020. The right-hander signed a $16 million, one-year contract with Atlanta in March.

Mets sign Quintana: The Mets and José Quintana agreed to a $26 million, two-year contract, adding another veteran arm to the team's rotation.

New York has been rebuilding its pitching staff following a playoff loss to San Diego in the wild-card round. Three members of its rotation became free agents this offseason, and the Mets also had several openings in their bullpen.

Ace right-hander Justin Verlander agreed to an $86.7 million, two-year contract with New York on Monday. The Mets also acquired left-handed reliever Brooks Raley in a trade with Tampa Bay.

Quintana played for Pittsburgh and St. Louis last season, going 6-7 with a 2.93 ERA in 32 starts. The left-hander was terrific after he was traded to the Cardinals in August, posting a 2.01 ERA in 12 appearances for the NL Central champions.

Cubs' Hughes gets Frick Award: Pat Hughes, the longtime radio voice of the Chicago Cubs, won the Hall of Fame’s Ford C. Frick Award for excellence in baseball broadcasting.

The 67-year-old Hughes is the third Cubs broadcaster to receive the award, joining Jack Brickhouse in 1983 and Harry Caray in 1989. He has been the team's radio announcer for 27 seasons after spending 1983 with Minnesota and 1984-95 with Milwaukee.