Casey Burnham's (pictured) home run wasn't the only loud blast at Haymarket Park during the Nebraska vs. Creighton baseball game Tuesday night. With thunder and lightning in the area, the game was suspended in the bottom of the seventh inning with the score tied 4-4. The game will resume at a later date, Nebraska said in a news release.
BASE standalone
Related to this story
Most Popular
Meridian Restaurants Unlimited, which filed bankruptcy last month, closed Burger King locations in central and north Lincoln, as well as the l…
Lincoln High teacher Renee Jones said her tenure as the state's teacher of the year has not been without "obstacles," indirectly referring to …
It's been 10 years since Jack Hoffman's memorable touchdown run at Memorial Stadium. Since then, he and his family have been on one emotional …
"I mean, if you're gonna default to using these self checkouts, you better make sure they're policed appropriately," the director of the Nebra…
Deputies are investigating after a 5-foot-4-inch male of an unknown race was found dead Tuesday in a ditch, where his remains had been "for so…