Bartender worries about the future

John Waechter has never been in this situation before.

As many other Nebraskans in the service industry have had to do, Waechter filed his first unemployment claim about a week ago.

"This was completely new to me," he said.

Waechter, 25, has worked in the service industry for eight years. He has worked at LeadBelly for four years as a bartender, but was let go recently after the spread of COVID-19 forced bars to shut down and restaurants to close their dining rooms.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

He lives with three other roommates who are also in the service industry, and Waechter is negotiating with his landlord about rent.

"He's been really understanding about this, especially after everything else started shutting down," Waechter said.

But now another issue has come up. Waechter had his driver's license rescinded, and now that the DMV has terminated in-house services, he is hard pressed to find some valid form of identification.

He wonders how this will affect his unemployment claim.

For the time being, Waechter is trying to keep busy reading books instead of serving cocktails. He even dug out his old PlayStation 2 to kill some time.