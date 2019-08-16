Sticking to a regular exercise schedule isn't always easy. After all, there are plenty of potential hindrances – time, boredom, injuries, self-confidence. Don't let these issues stand in your way. Learn tips for overcoming common barriers to fitness.
Barrier: I don't have enough time to exercise regularly.
Shorter spurts of exercise spaced throughout the day can offer as much benefit as one longer workout. Squeeze in a few 10-minute walks on your breaks.
Barrier: Exercise is boring. I don't like to do the same thing day after day.
Join forces with friends, relatives, neighbors or co-workers. Not only will you benefit from the exercise, but the social interaction can help motivate you and lift your spirits as well.
Barrier: My family and friends don't support my efforts to exercise regularly.
Sign up for a parent-child exercise class, where you can have fun and get your kicks together. Pack up some sandwiches and your family, and head to the park for a game of frisbee, tag or kickball.
Barrier: I'm afraid I'll hurt myself if I exercise.
Don't rush headfirst into an intense sport in which you have no training. Instead, start simple. Try walking. As you become more confident in your abilities, you can add new activities to your routine.
Barrier: I'm self-conscious about the way I look when I exercise.
Consider investing in a stationary bicycle, treadmill, stair-climbing machine or other home exercise equipment.
Barrier: I'm too lazy to exercise.
For starters, take a walk around the block. Don't give up if you feel worn out. Take another walk around the block tomorrow. Eventually, you'll no longer feel worn out. That's progress!
Barrier: I'm too tired to exercise after working all day.
Lunching at the office? Keep a pair of walking shoes at your desk and take a brisk walk during your downtime. A collection of short walks throughout the day can be equally effective.
Barrier: I'm not athletic.
Pair up or team up with friends who are in the same boat as you. Have fun hanging out while helping each other work out.
Barrier: I've tried to exercise regularly in the past and failed.
If you've tried to get fit in the past but didn't succeed, don't throw in the towel. Learn from your mistakes. Re-evaluate what went wrong. Did you do too much too quickly? Pace yourself. Start small and build up to more intense workouts later, when your body is ready.