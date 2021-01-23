Banker says Trump’s PPP loans saved American business, and they’re back under Biden

“PPP is a great plan. I told the president it saved small business and the middle-sized business community of America,” said Hill, a sometime golfing partner of Trump, who was a major deposit customer of Hill’s previous Commerce Bank. At Republic, PPP loans made up more than a quarter of total lending volume as of the end of last year.

In contrast to the rush of PPP applications bankers reported last spring, Hill says, “it’s not the flood we saw the first time. They did work out some of the bugs. They particularly target restaurants and hotels, which were the hardest hit,” by COVID-19 public-gathering restrictions; and eliminated a previous requirement that made it tougher for seasonal shore and resort restaurants to borrow — following a request by Hill and other Shore bankers to federal officials, “for which I must take credit,” he said.

In addition to for-profit companies and religious employers, the new program has been made easier for registered nonprofits and Native American tribes, Hill said.

Hill says the program is structured so lenders can book a modest profit on each loan, compared to what they make on private loans (though with the government paying for the forgiven loans, there is less risk of loss.)