Ballot measure would cap payday loan rates at 36%

Nebraska voters will decide whether to cap the maximum annual rates associated with payday loans at 36% following a successful ballot initiative.

The measure made it onto the Nov. 3 ballot after more than 120,000 Nebraskans signed a petition supporting it, and after the proposal survived a series of legal challenges this summer and fall.

Under current law, payday lenders can charge annual percentage rates up to 404%, which Nebraskans for Responsible Lending -- the group behind the ballot initiative -- says places borrowers into a cycle of debt many find difficult to escape.

Payday lenders say they serve individuals who may not be able to obtain credit elsewhere, and that capping rates at 36% would put them out of business.

The petition drive, which would add Nebraska to the list of 16 other states and the District of Columbia with similar laws, obtained the signatures of about 7% of registered voters in the state.

It also survived three separate lawsuits seeking to keep the initiative from going before voters or changing the wording in the title and explanatory statement.