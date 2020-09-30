Ballot measure would cap payday loan rates at 36%

Nebraska voters will decide whether to cap the maximum annual rates associated with payday loans at 36% following a successful ballot initiative.
The measure made it onto the Nov. 3 ballot after more than 120,000 Nebraskans signed a petition supporting it, and after the proposal survived a series of legal challenges this summer and fall.
Under current law, payday lenders can charge annual percentage rates up to 404%, which Nebraskans for Responsible Lending -- the group behind the ballot initiative -- says places borrowers into a cycle of debt many find difficult to escape.
Payday lenders say they serve individuals who may not be able to obtain credit elsewhere, and that capping rates at 36% would put them out of business.
The petition drive, which would add Nebraska to the list of 16 other states and the District of Columbia with similar laws, obtained the signatures of about 7% of registered voters in the state.
It also survived three separate lawsuits seeking to keep the initiative from going before voters or changing the wording in the title and explanatory statement.
One of those challenges reached the Nebraska Supreme Court, which said the attorney general's inclusion of the term "payday lender" in the ballot title and explanatory statement was not "insufficient" or "unfair."
A pair of challenges against the ballot initiative in Lancaster County District Court were also dismissed.
The first argued circulators did not read the entirety of the object statement to Nebraska voters before they signed, which is not required under state law, and caused more than 180 people to sign affidavits stating they wished to have their names withdrawn from the petition.
A judge said the law presumes persons who sign documents do so with full knowledge of what they are signing, and noted the challenge came after the deadline to remove names from the petition.
Another decision also dismissed a challenge alleging the measure violated the single subject rule for ballot initiatives.
