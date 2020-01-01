Ballock leads Bluejays past Marquette
CREIGHTON MEN’S HOOPS

Ballock leads Bluejays past Marquette

  • Updated

OMAHA — Mitch Ballock hit five three-pointers and scored a season-high 24 points, Ty-Shon Alexander added 21 points and a career-high six steals and Creighton stretched its winning streak to eight games, topping Marquette 92-75 on Wednesday night.

Damien Jefferson had 17 points for the Blue Jays (12-2) in the Big East Conference for both teams. Marcus Zegarowski added 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Alexander also had eight rebounds.

Brendan Bailey, Markus Howard and Sacar Anim scored 18 points apiece for the Golden Eagles (10-3), whose five-game win streak came to end. Bailey also had 11 rebounds for his first career double-double.

Creighton had 10 steals on Marquette's 16 turnovers while only committing nine turnovers.

