BALL IN BIG TEN COURT

Minnesota vs. Nebraska, college football, 10.20.18

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost leads the Huskers out of the tunnel walk as they prepare to take on Minnesota at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.

Ready or not, Saturday is Aug. 1. For college football followers, the flip of the calendar brings a heightened sense of urgency to reach some sort of conclusion on the season. 

Several reports from across the country give an idea of when Power Five conferences aim to open their football seasons. For example, the Big 12 is reportedly eyeing a Week 0 start. The Pac-12? Week 3. 

On that token, the ball is in the Big Ten's court. Parker Gabriel's Driving for 6 is an all-encompassing edition, beginning with a sense of where the Big Ten currently stands.

(Hint: That Sept. 5 season opener against Purdue isn't looking great). 

