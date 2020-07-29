BALL IN BIG TEN COURT

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Ready or not, Saturday is Aug. 1. For college football followers, the flip of the calendar brings a heightened sense of urgency to reach some sort of conclusion on the season.

Several reports from across the country give an idea of when Power Five conferences aim to open their football seasons. For example, the Big 12 is reportedly eyeing a Week 0 start. The Pac-12? Week 3.

On that token, the ball is in the Big Ten's court. Parker Gabriel's Driving for 6 is an all-encompassing edition, beginning with a sense of where the Big Ten currently stands.

(Hint: That Sept. 5 season opener against Purdue isn't looking great).

Check out the story below:

