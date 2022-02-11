Me and my siblings are some of the cutest puppies in the world! We are a little shy but really... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A Black flight attendant went to the back of the plane and returned "very shaken," a passenger in first class said. "She told us that she asked some people to put their masks on, and someone called her the N word."
A 23-year-old woman was killed early Sunday after a single-vehicle crash near South 14th Street and Nebraska 2, according to the Lincoln Police Department.
Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg's $18.5 million buyout makes his situation a mess. But let's face it, if the buyout were $15 million or even $11.5 million, it'd still be a mess.
With Simone Biles in the house, the Huskers — especially Liam Doherty-Herwitz — have a big day in a home men's gymnastics meet.
Only 41 incoming seniors filed the paperwork to attend Northwest, along with 223 freshmen, 77 sophomores and 78 juniors.
Buildertrend's CEO apologized Wednesday after its workers disrupted a Delta flight and said an investigation into the incident continues.
The incident started as an attempted traffic stop near York just after 11 p.m. and culminated in the crash that killed Joseph Stoltenberg, the man deputies were pursuing, as well as Kyle Ediger, a coach and teacher at Hampton.
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is adding a pair of college football veterans to off-field roles.
This school year, classes at LPS began on Aug. 16, with May 25 as the last day. Next school year, the schedule runs from Aug. 15 to May 25.
Devon Whitlow was arrested six days after the father arrived home and found Whitlow putting on his pants in an upstairs closet, according to the affidavit for his arrest.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.