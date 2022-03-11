Are you looking for an active new friend? Meet Bailey! Bailey was surrendered to us because his owner was no... View on PetFinder
A member of the transgender community and LBGTQ advocate who spoke in favor of the city's updated fairness ordinance died by suicide Thursday.
A semi truck that had been traveling east on I-80 crossed the median and struck a westbound semi head-on, sparking the rollover crash that killed three people, according to the Seward County Sheriff's Office.
Snow will be falling across Nebraska Tuesday through Thursday. See when the worst is expected and how much snow will fall in our area in the latest video forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Kolby Elliott was pronounced dead at a local hospital at 10:37 p.m. Monday — about two hours after he crashed into a pickup, according to Lincoln police.
This year’s format makes it a whole new kind of busy for programs with both boys and girls teams playing in the state tournament.
The Lincoln Logistics Hub, proposed on a site at 65th Street and Arbor Road, would eventually have nearly 1 million square feet of warehouse space spread across three buildings.
Former Wahoo Police Chief Bruce Ferrell abruptly resigned in November after he was caught having sex with a Wahoo resident, two law enforcement officials say.
Says new Husker assistant Mickey Joseph of wideout Zavier Betts: "Zavier, you know, was an immature kid when I first got here. But now, he's grown up. He's starting to ask questions. He's starting to understand why he's here at Nebraska."
Welcome to the Journal Star's hub for the state basketball tournaments. Two tournaments, six days and 92 games begin at 9 a.m. Monday.
The Huskers ended the regular season by knocking off No. 10-ranked Big Ten co-champion Wisconsin 74-73 Sunday afternoon at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.
