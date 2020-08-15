Wins tracker

Season outlook

After winning a Class B state title in 2017 and reaching the semifinals in 2018, York experienced some growing pains with a roster makeover in 2019. Several players stepped into new roles last year and the Dukes are hoping that experience leads to a turnaround. York returns just about everybody on offense, including quarterback Ty Bartholomew and Jake Erwin, who will be utilized at several positions. Quin Hale, at 6-foot 2 and 270 pounds, brings a lot of size and strength to the offensive and defensive lines. The Dukes have some strong pieces on defense, starting with Erwin, an anchor at linebacker. Wyatt Collingham, who also plays at running back, brings a physical presence to the safety position.