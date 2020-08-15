Mascot: Dukes
Class B, District 4
NSAA enrollment: 172
The coach
Glen Snodgrass
At present school: 10th year
Career record: 162-66
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 15
Last appearance: 2018
State titles: 1 (2017)
The schedule
A28;Crete;A
S4;Alliance;A
S11;McCook;H
S25;Ralston;A
S25;Aurora;A
O2;Hastings;H
O9;Northwest;A
O16;Seward;H
O23;Lexington;H
District games in bold
Last season
Alliance;W;30-9
Blair;W;14-0
McCook;L;21-0
Omaha Skutt;L;28-7
Beatrice;L;19-16
Hastings;L;41-0
Northwest;L;28-7
Seward;L;18-0
Crete;L;34-27
Wins tracker
2019: 2
2018: 9
2017: 12
2016: 8
Season outlook
After winning a Class B state title in 2017 and reaching the semifinals in 2018, York experienced some growing pains with a roster makeover in 2019. Several players stepped into new roles last year and the Dukes are hoping that experience leads to a turnaround. York returns just about everybody on offense, including quarterback Ty Bartholomew and Jake Erwin, who will be utilized at several positions. Quin Hale, at 6-foot 2 and 270 pounds, brings a lot of size and strength to the offensive and defensive lines. The Dukes have some strong pieces on defense, starting with Erwin, an anchor at linebacker. Wyatt Collingham, who also plays at running back, brings a physical presence to the safety position.
Returning starters
Offense: 11
Defense: 8
Kirby Linhart;WR/DB;6-0;175;Sr.
Ty Bartholomew;QB;5-11;190;Sr.
Jake Erwin;QB/LB;6-2;180;Sr.
Chase Cotton;FB/LB;5-11;185;Sr.
Marley Jensen;FB/LB;5-9;175;Jr.
Wyatt Collingham;RB/DB;6-0;180;Sr.
Chase Collingham;TE/LB;6-5;190;Sr.
Quin Hale;OL/DL;6-2;270;Sr.
Kaden Lyons;OL/LB;5-9;175;Sr.
Zach Nienhueser;OL/LB;6-1;180;Sr.
Kobe Lyons;OL/DL;5-9;180;Sr.
Josh Satthoff;OL/DL;6-1;270;Sr.
Kooper Koch;WR/DB;6-0;170;Sr.
Spotlight player
Senior Jake Erwin's versatility will be a much-welcomed asset for a York team looking to finish stronger. He can play at multiple spots on defense, and can step in at quarterback if needed. He also can be utilized in the passing and running games.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!