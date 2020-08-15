B: Waverly

Mascot: Vikings
Class B, District 3
NSAA enrollment: 260
The coach
Reed Manstedt
At present school: 2nd year
Career record: 25-23
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 19
Last appearance: 2018
State titles: 1 (1980)
The schedule
A28;Elkhorn North;H
S4;Omaha Skutt;H
S10;Elkhorn;A
S18;Northwest;A
S25;Mount Michael;H
O2;Beatrice;A
O9;Plattsmouth;H
O16;Crete;A
O23;Norris;H
District games in bold
Last season
Seward;W;28-7
Bennington;W;34-20
Omaha Roncalli;48-33
Lexington;W;57-7
Norris;W;21-14
Omaha Gross;W;43-21
Omaha Skutt;L;28-21
Plattsmouth;W;29-7
Ralston;W;49-7
Omaha Gross;W;49-20
Hastings;W;48-14
Omaha Skutt;L;27-10
Playoff games in bold
Wins tracker
2019: 10
2018: 9
2017: 6
2016: 2
Season outlook
Waverly reached the Class B state semifinals last year before losing to eventual state champion Omaha Skutt. With two veteran lines returning, as well as some explosive playmakers, the ingredients are there for another special season. The Vikings will have one of the state's top rushing attacks. There are four starters returning up front, led by Trevor Brown, and Evan Canoyer (700 rushing yards and 20 total TDs in 2019) and Zane Schawang (1,022 rushing yards and nine TDs) will share the carries. The Vikings must replace all-state quarterback Mason Nieman, and senior Nolan Wiese and junior Cole Murray are expected to compete to start under center. The defensive front is very strong, but the Vikings must replace some key pieces in the back seven. Canoyer, who will wrestle at Cornell, is one of the top linebackers in the state, and Schawang (six INTs last year) will lead the secondary.
Returning starters
Offense: 7
Defense: 5
Evan Canoyer;RB/LB;5-8;190;Sr.
Zane Schawang;RB/DB;5-10;160;Sr.
Hunter Hanke;OL/DL;6-2;210;Sr.
Tyztin Hoos;TE/LB;6-2;195;Sr.
Trevor Brown;OL/DL;6-2;265;Jr.
Jacob Krauter;OL/DL;6-1;250;Jr.
Wyatt Fanning;OL/DL;5-11;225;Jr.
Brock Gliesen;LB;6-1;205;Jr.
Spotlight player
Behind a combination of speed, size and strength, Trevor Brown is one of the state's top linemen regardless of class. The 6-foot-2, 265-pounder was a Super-Stater as a sophomore and is receiving D-I recruiting interest.
