B: Waverly

Waverly reached the Class B state semifinals last year before losing to eventual state champion Omaha Skutt. With two veteran lines returning, as well as some explosive playmakers, the ingredients are there for another special season. The Vikings will have one of the state's top rushing attacks. There are four starters returning up front, led by Trevor Brown, and Evan Canoyer (700 rushing yards and 20 total TDs in 2019) and Zane Schawang (1,022 rushing yards and nine TDs) will share the carries. The Vikings must replace all-state quarterback Mason Nieman, and senior Nolan Wiese and junior Cole Murray are expected to compete to start under center. The defensive front is very strong, but the Vikings must replace some key pieces in the back seven. Canoyer, who will wrestle at Cornell, is one of the top linebackers in the state, and Schawang (six INTs last year) will lead the secondary.