Mascot: Bluejays
Class B, District 4
NSAA enrollment: 205
The coach
Jamie Opfer
At present school: 7th year
Career record: 32-38
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 15
Last appearance: 2019
State titles: 1 (2001)
The schedule
A28;Lexington;A
S4; Omaha Gross;H
S11;Crete;A
S18;McCook;H
S25;Hastings;A
O2;Northwest;H
O9;Beatrice;A
O16;York;A
O23;Aurora;H
District games in bold
Last season
Waverly;L;28-7
Gering;W;28-6
Lexington;W;35-14
Bennington;L;35-26
Northwest;L;35-28
Crete;W;36-9
Hastings;L;24-14
York;W;18-0
Beatrice;W;42-12
Bennington;L;47-35
Playoff game in bold
Wins tracker
2019: 5
2018: 8
2017: 4
2016: 1
Season outlook
Seward will have some big voids to fill on both sides of the ball, including nine starters on defense. Offensively, the Bluejays must replace the production of dual-threat quarterback Ben Myers and 1,000-yard rusher Gabe Knisley. But that said, Seward has potential. "We have a lot of potential in these classes, but most have limited varsity experience," coach Jamie Opfer said. Gavin Sukup is expected to take over at quarterback. The junior's athleticism makes him a threat on the ground and through the air. He'll work behind a line that includes seniors Jackson Warren and Trey Dickey and junior Zack Garton. Hunter Novacek, a returning starter at linebacker, will likely get an opportunity to step up at running back, while Boone Duncan is one of the team's top returners at wide receiver. Opfer will build the defense around Novacek, who had nearly 50 tackles last year. Sukup provides experience in the secondary.
Returning starters
Offense: 4
Defense: 2
Jackson Warren;OL;6-3;290;Sr.
Hunter Novacek;LB;6-0;200;Sr.
Boone Duncan;WR;6-1;170;Sr.
Gavin Sukup;DB;6-1;175;Jr.
Zack Garton;OL;5-11;230;Jr.
Trey Dickey;OL;5-11;210;Sr.
Spotlight player
Jackson Warren is a big, mobile linemen with good agility. At 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds, he looks to help pave the way for Seward's rushing attack.
