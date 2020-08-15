Wins tracker

Season outlook

Seward will have some big voids to fill on both sides of the ball, including nine starters on defense. Offensively, the Bluejays must replace the production of dual-threat quarterback Ben Myers and 1,000-yard rusher Gabe Knisley. But that said, Seward has potential. "We have a lot of potential in these classes, but most have limited varsity experience," coach Jamie Opfer said. Gavin Sukup is expected to take over at quarterback. The junior's athleticism makes him a threat on the ground and through the air. He'll work behind a line that includes seniors Jackson Warren and Trey Dickey and junior Zack Garton. Hunter Novacek, a returning starter at linebacker, will likely get an opportunity to step up at running back, while Boone Duncan is one of the team's top returners at wide receiver. Opfer will build the defense around Novacek, who had nearly 50 tackles last year. Sukup provides experience in the secondary.