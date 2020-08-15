Mascot: Titans
Class B, District 3
NSAA enrollment: 282
The coach
Ty Twarling
At present school: 2nd year
Career record: 32-40
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 11
Last appearance: 2019
State titles: 1 (1979)
The schedule
A28;Elkhorn;A
S4;Elkhorn North;H
S11;Bennington;H
S18;Omaha Roncalli;A
S25;Beatrice;H
O2;Plattsmouth;A
O9;Crete;H
O16;Lincoln Pius X;A
O23;Waverly;A
District games in bold
Last season
Beatrice;W;26-21
Crete;W;35-14
Bennington;L;43-33
Blair;W;42-22
Waverly;L;21-14
Plattsmouth;W;27-16
Omaha Gross;W;50-13
Ralston;W;41-9
Omaha Skutt;L;34-0
Mount Michael;W;38-10
Scottsbluff;L;49-28
Playoff games in bold
Wins tracker
2019: 7
2018: 5
2017: 4
2016: 8
Season outlook
Norris must replace two prominent players from last year's playoff team in quarterback Aidan Oerter and running back Ashton Hausmann. But the Titans return just about everyone else, and are looking to make a splash. Junior Cooper Hausmann is a candidate to start at quarterback. Whoever is under center will have plenty of weapons around him, starting with tight end James Carnie (32 catches for 478 yards last year) and NU baseball recruit CJ Hood (15 catches for 318 yards). Dylan Meyer is a bruising fullback, but the Super-Stater makes his biggest impact at linebacker. He had a whopping 141 tackles a year ago. Eaden Holt and Matthew Medill, along with Meyer, give the Titans one of Class B's top linebacker groups. Sam Landgren, Kaleb DeJonge and Isaiah Kroese give the Titans a strong starting point on the offensive and defensive lines.
Returning starters
Offense: 9
Defense: 10
Dylan Meyer;FB/LB;6-1;225;Sr.
Matthew Medill;WR/LB;6-4;200;Sr.
James Carnie;WR/DL;6-5;215;Sr.
Sam Landgren;OL/DL;5-10;240;Sr.
CJ Hood;WR/DB;6-5;195;Sr.
Bryson Schultz;RB/DB;6-0;200;Sr.
Kaleb DeJonge;OL/DL;6-5;265;Sr.
Eaden Holt;RB/LB;5-10;175;Jr.
Ben Landgren;RB/LB;5-10;200;Jr.
Dean Van Cleave;OL/DL;6-1;220;Sr.
Isaiah Kroese;OL/DL;6-2;220;Sr.
Spotlight player
James Carnie is a threat in the receiving game and can dominate from his defensive end spot. The senior's recruiting took off in the spring before he committed to Miami (Ohio).
