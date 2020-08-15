Wins tracker

Season outlook

Norris must replace two prominent players from last year's playoff team in quarterback Aidan Oerter and running back Ashton Hausmann. But the Titans return just about everyone else, and are looking to make a splash. Junior Cooper Hausmann is a candidate to start at quarterback. Whoever is under center will have plenty of weapons around him, starting with tight end James Carnie (32 catches for 478 yards last year) and NU baseball recruit CJ Hood (15 catches for 318 yards). Dylan Meyer is a bruising fullback, but the Super-Stater makes his biggest impact at linebacker. He had a whopping 141 tackles a year ago. Eaden Holt and Matthew Medill, along with Meyer, give the Titans one of Class B's top linebacker groups. Sam Landgren, Kaleb DeJonge and Isaiah Kroese give the Titans a strong starting point on the offensive and defensive lines.