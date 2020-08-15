You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
B: Norris
View Comments

B: Norris

Norris

Mascot: Titans

Class B, District 3

NSAA enrollment: 282

The coach

Ty Twarling

At present school: 2nd year

Career record: 32-40

The trophy case

Playoff appearances: 11

Last appearance: 2019

State titles: 1 (1979)

The schedule

A28;Elkhorn;A

S4;Elkhorn North;H

S11;Bennington;H

S18;Omaha Roncalli;A

S25;Beatrice;H

O2;Plattsmouth;A

O9;Crete;H

O16;Lincoln Pius X;A

O23;Waverly;A

District games in bold

Last season

Beatrice;W;26-21

Crete;W;35-14

Bennington;L;43-33

Blair;W;42-22

Waverly;L;21-14

Plattsmouth;W;27-16

Omaha Gross;W;50-13

Ralston;W;41-9

Omaha Skutt;L;34-0

Mount Michael;W;38-10

Scottsbluff;L;49-28

Playoff games in bold

Wins tracker

2019: 7

2018: 5

2017: 4

2016: 8

Season outlook

Norris must replace two prominent players from last year's playoff team in quarterback Aidan Oerter and running back Ashton Hausmann. But the Titans return just about everyone else, and are looking to make a splash. Junior Cooper Hausmann is a candidate to start at quarterback. Whoever is under center will have plenty of weapons around him, starting with tight end James Carnie (32 catches for 478 yards last year) and NU baseball recruit CJ Hood (15 catches for 318 yards). Dylan Meyer is a bruising fullback, but the Super-Stater makes his biggest impact at linebacker. He had a whopping 141 tackles a year ago. Eaden Holt and Matthew Medill, along with Meyer, give the Titans one of Class B's top linebacker groups. Sam Landgren, Kaleb DeJonge and Isaiah Kroese give the Titans a strong starting point on the offensive and defensive lines.

Returning starters

Offense: 9

Defense: 10

Dylan Meyer;FB/LB;6-1;225;Sr.

Matthew Medill;WR/LB;6-4;200;Sr.

James Carnie;WR/DL;6-5;215;Sr.

Sam Landgren;OL/DL;5-10;240;Sr.

CJ Hood;WR/DB;6-5;195;Sr.

Bryson Schultz;RB/DB;6-0;200;Sr.

Kaleb DeJonge;OL/DL;6-5;265;Sr.

Eaden Holt;RB/LB;5-10;175;Jr.

Ben Landgren;RB/LB;5-10;200;Jr.

Dean Van Cleave;OL/DL;6-1;220;Sr.

Isaiah Kroese;OL/DL;6-2;220;Sr.

Spotlight player

James Carnie is a threat in the receiving game and can dominate from his defensive end spot. The senior's recruiting took off in the spring before he committed to Miami (Ohio).

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fourth teacher tests positive for COVID-19
Education

Fourth teacher tests positive for COVID-19

  • Updated

School doesn't start until Wednesday but four LPS teachers back at work have tested positive for COVID-19, and a total of 14 -- including those who came into close contact -- have had to quarantine. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News