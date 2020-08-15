Mascot: Cardinals
Class B, District 3
NSAA enrollment: 250
The coach
Mark Newmyer
At present school: 2nd year
Career record: 3-6
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 22
Last appearance: 2014
State titles: 4 (2000, 2006, 2007, 2010)
The schedule
A28;York;H
S4;McCook;A
S11;Seward;H
S18;Lexington;A
S25;Plattsmouth;H
O1;Omaha Gross;A
O9;Norris;A
O16;Waverly;H
O23;Beatrice;A
District games in bold
Last season
Lexington;W;33-14
Norris;L;35-14
Plattsmouth;L;41-15
South Sioux City;W;43-6
Hastings;L;44-7
Seward;L;36-9
Beatrice;L;40-33
Northwest;L;34-27
York;W;34-27
Wins tracker
2019: 3
2018: 3
2017: 1
2016: 3
Season outlook
Crete has a solid group of returning defensive starters to build around, but the Cardinals have a lot of questions on offense. They return only one starter on that side of the ball and must replace multi-year starter Zach Fye at quarterback. Junior Isaac Kracl will get a chance to have a major role, and Jaxon Weyand rushed for 529 yards and seven touchdowns last year. Though the offensive and defensive lines will see several new faces, junior Conner Leiting (6-foot-2, 230 pounds) is expected to step in and provide some experience. Braden Schmeckpeper is a possible candidate at quarterback, and Jason Uden, Jakob Krieser and Sergio Silveyra bring starting experience to the defense.
Returning starters
Offense: 1
Defense: 4
Braden Schmeckpeper;QB/DB;6-0;175;Jr.
Sergio Silveyra;OL/DL;6-0;205;Sr.
Jakob Krieser;RB/LB;6-1;185;Sr.
Jason Uden;OL/DL;6-1;300;Sr.
Spotlight player
Crete's rebuilt offensive and defensive lines will be anchored by Sergio Silveyra, a 6-foot, 205-pound senior who is one of the team leaders. He had 32 tackles, including six for losses, as a junior.
