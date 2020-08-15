Wins tracker

Season outlook

Crete has a solid group of returning defensive starters to build around, but the Cardinals have a lot of questions on offense. They return only one starter on that side of the ball and must replace multi-year starter Zach Fye at quarterback. Junior Isaac Kracl will get a chance to have a major role, and Jaxon Weyand rushed for 529 yards and seven touchdowns last year. Though the offensive and defensive lines will see several new faces, junior Conner Leiting (6-foot-2, 230 pounds) is expected to step in and provide some experience. Braden Schmeckpeper is a possible candidate at quarterback, and Jason Uden, Jakob Krieser and Sergio Silveyra bring starting experience to the defense.