B: Crete
Crete

Mascot: Cardinals

Class B, District 3

NSAA enrollment: 250

The coach

Mark Newmyer

At present school: 2nd year

Career record: 3-6

The trophy case

Playoff appearances: 22

Last appearance: 2014

State titles: 4 (2000, 2006, 2007, 2010)

The schedule

A28;York;H

S4;McCook;A

S11;Seward;H

S18;Lexington;A

S25;Plattsmouth;H

O1;Omaha Gross;A

O9;Norris;A

O16;Waverly;H

O23;Beatrice;A

District games in bold

Last season

Lexington;W;33-14

Norris;L;35-14

Plattsmouth;L;41-15

South Sioux City;W;43-6

Hastings;L;44-7

Seward;L;36-9

Beatrice;L;40-33

Northwest;L;34-27

York;W;34-27

Wins tracker

2019: 3

2018: 3

2017: 1

2016: 3

Season outlook

Crete has a solid group of returning defensive starters to build around, but the Cardinals have a lot of questions on offense. They return only one starter on that side of the ball and must replace multi-year starter Zach Fye at quarterback. Junior Isaac Kracl will get a chance to have a major role, and Jaxon Weyand rushed for 529 yards and seven touchdowns last year. Though the offensive and defensive lines will see several new faces, junior Conner Leiting (6-foot-2, 230 pounds) is expected to step in and provide some experience. Braden Schmeckpeper is a possible candidate at quarterback, and Jason Uden, Jakob Krieser and Sergio Silveyra bring starting experience to the defense.

Returning starters

Offense: 1

Defense: 4

Braden Schmeckpeper;QB/DB;6-0;175;Jr.

Sergio Silveyra;OL/DL;6-0;205;Sr.

Jakob Krieser;RB/LB;6-1;185;Sr.

Jason Uden;OL/DL;6-1;300;Sr.

Spotlight player

Crete's rebuilt offensive and defensive lines will be anchored by Sergio Silveyra, a 6-foot, 205-pound senior who is one of the team leaders. He had 32 tackles, including six for losses, as a junior.

