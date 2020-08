B: Beatrice

Wins tracker

Season outlook

With a lot of experience back, including a proven running back, Beatrice hopes for breakout 2020 season. The Orangemen return several skill-position players, including running back Brody Nelson. Kaden Glynn and Jace Pethoud give the team some viable weapons on the outside, and Elliott Jurgens provides some help in the running game. Bennett Crandall returns after throwing for 612 yards and seven touchdowns last year. The defense must replace Dakota Adams, Boden Ruskamp and Bladen Bayless, but Pethoud and Nelson return at their respective defensive back positions. Jurgens also adds experience and talent to the secondary. Nolan Bahnsen, Jackson Zhang and Zane Hoffman return as starters on both lines. The Orangemen also have some young players ready to step up, including sophomore wideout Tucker Timmerman (a Nebraska baseball recruit) and lineman Mason Leonard.