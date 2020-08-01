Aww, nuts: North Texas company has 42 tons to unload after American Airlines cut first class food service

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Kim Peacock was once the purveyor of first-class luxury, but now her Arlington company has more than 87,000 pounds of nuts and no idea if her airline customers will ever want them again.

American Airlines supplier GNS Foods in Arlington is now trying to unload dozens of pallets of mixed cashews, pistachios, pecans and almonds after the COVID-19 pandemic forced air carriers to stop serving the first-class perk on flights.

GNS opened a retail store at its factory and started peddling nuts online in hopes of getting rid of them at their wholesale price, even though the company spent the effort to roast, salt and package the nuts.

“We have pallets and pallets of nuts here,” Peacock said. “We didn’t know how long this was going to last. The airlines were in a state of disarray themselves and they didn’t know if they were going to be bringing them back or not.”

There are about 70,000 bags remaining that weigh 1.25 pounds a piece.

First-class nuts have been one of the surprise victims of the global COVID-19 pandemic that has overtaken all aspects of life and sent airlines into a frenzy of how to protect customers and avoid bankruptcy.