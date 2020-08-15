You have permission to edit this article.
AVANTE DICKERSON
AVANTE DICKERSON

DB, Omaha Westside

5-11 | 165 | College: Minnesota

BELLEVUE, NEB. - 08/04/2020 - Omaha Westside's Avante Dickerson poses for a photo, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Bellevue West High School. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Past Friday night highlights: Dickerson, the fastest player in the state with 4.4-second speed in the 40-yard dash, became one of the most sought-after high school players after landing scholarship offers from the likes of LSU, Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon, Texas and USC as a cornerback. Despite battling injuries, the two-time first-team Super-Stater intercepted four passes a year ago, caught 20 passes for 343 yards and five TDs and rushed for 362 more and three scores.

Coach’s Friday night hype: "Avante’s effortless, yet explosive movements are a gift and a treat to watch. The most gifted athlete I’ve coached in my 28 years." — Westside coach Brett Froendt

What makes Fridays so special: "At Phelps Field (Westside’s home field), you’ve got fans everywhere, parents screaming and then you’ve got to deal with us (the Westside football team). You’ve got a lot to deal with when you come to Phelps. It’s going to be good to be able to play on Fridays instead of corona (virus) ending our season like in other states." — Dickerson

