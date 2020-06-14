Auto racing roundup

Bubba Wallace, the only black driver in the Cup Series, has become the sport’s most prominent activist after he successfully called last week on NASCAR to ban Confederate flags at its events; the series quickly did just that to mostly rave reviews. So, while fans —1,000 of them, mostly invited military members who could each bring a guest — were back at a NASCAR race for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started, there were none of the banned flags in sight.

Wallace finished 13th. Jimmie Johnson, the seven-time champion who had the tunnel that leads to the track named in his honor earlier in the weekend and is retiring as a full-time driver after this season, was 16th.

Hamlin won the first two stages and bucked a trend this season, where drivers who do that don't wind up with the win.

The last driver to win the first two stages and ultimately win the race was Martin Truex Jr. at Martinsville last Oct. 27. That is, until now.

The weather toyed with the race all day.

A slight shower, one where it only rained over Turns 3 and 4, popped up around the very instant that drivers fired up the engines to get things going. That was followed by the day’s first batch of lightning and the delay caused the race to start 55 minutes later than planned.