Author obits roundup

Ramona, perhaps her best-known character, made her debut in "Henry Huggins" with only a brief mention.

"All the children appeared to be only children so I tossed in a little sister and she didn't go away. She kept appearing in every book," she said in a March 2016 telephone interview from her California home.

In all, there were eight books on Ramona between "Beezus and Ramona" in 1955 and "Ramona's World" in 1999. Others included "Ramona the Pest" and "Ramona and Her Father." In 1981, "Ramona and Her Mother" won the National Book Award.

"Dear Mr. Henshaw," the touching story of a lonely boy who corresponds with a children's book author, won the 1984 John Newbery Medal for the most distinguished contribution to American literature for children. It "came about because two different boys from different parts of the country asked me to write a book about a boy whose parents were divorced," she told National Public Radio as she neared her 90th birthday.

Cleary was named a Living Legend in 2000 by the Library of Congress. In 2003, she was chosen as one of the winners of the National Medal of Arts and met President George W. Bush. She is lauded in literary circles far and wide.

She produced two volumes of autobiography for young readers, "A Girl from Yamhill," on her childhood, and "My Own Two Feet," which tells the story of her college and young adult years up to the time of her first book.

