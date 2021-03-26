Author obits roundup

The literary world lost two popular authors Thursday with the deaths of Beverly Cleary and Larry McMurtry.
Cleary, the celebrated children's author whose memories of her Oregon childhood were shared with millions through the likes of Ramona and Beezus Quimby and Henry Huggins, died Friday at age 104.
McMurtry, the prolific and popular author who took readers back to the old American West in his Pulitzer Prize-winning "Lonesome Dove" and returned them to modern-day landscapes in works such as his emotional tale of a mother-daughter relationship in "Terms of Endearment," died Thursday night of heart failure. He was 84.
McMurtry, who had in his later years split his time between his small Texas hometown of Archer City and Tucson, Arizona, wrote dozens of books, including novels, biographies and essay collections. He simultaneously worked as a bookseller and screenwriter, co-writing the Oscar-winning script for the movie "Brokeback Mountain."
Several of McMurtry's books became feature films, including the Oscar winners "The Last Picture Show" and "Terms of Endearment." His epic 1986 Pulitzer winner "Lonesome Dove," about a cattle drive from Texas across the Great Plains during the 1870s, was made into a popular television miniseries.
"'Lonesome Dove' was an effort to kind of demythologize the myth of the Old West," McMurtry told The Associated Press in a 2014 interview. But, he added, "They're going to twist it into something romantic no matter what you do."
"The Last Picture Show," his third novel, became a classic with its coming-of-age story set in a small Texas town. He and director Peter Bogdanovich were nominated for an Academy Award for their script for the movie, filmed in Archer City, located about 140 miles northwest of Dallas.
The film adaptation of "Terms of Endearment," released in 1983 and mainly filmed in Lincoln, was written and directed by James L. Brooks and received Oscars for best picture, director and screenplay, with awards for star Shirley MacLaine and supporting actor Jack Nicholson.
McMurtry was born June 3, 1936, into a family of ranchers. He graduated from what is now the University of North Texas in Denton in 1958 with a bachelor's degree in English and from Rice University in Houston with a master's degree in English in 1960.
Cleary, trained as a librarian, didn't start writing books until her early 30s when she wrote "Henry Huggins," published in 1950. Children worldwide came to love the adventures of Huggins and neighbors Ellen Tebbits, Otis Spofford, Beatrice "Beezus" Quimby and her younger sister, Ramona. They inhabit a down-home, wholesome setting on Klickitat Street — a real street in Portland, Oregon, the city where Cleary spent much of her youth.
Among the "Henry" titles were "Henry and Ribsy," "Henry and the Paper Route" and "Henry and Beezus."
Ramona, perhaps her best-known character, made her debut in "Henry Huggins" with only a brief mention.
"All the children appeared to be only children so I tossed in a little sister and she didn't go away. She kept appearing in every book," she said in a March 2016 telephone interview from her California home.
In all, there were eight books on Ramona between "Beezus and Ramona" in 1955 and "Ramona's World" in 1999. Others included "Ramona the Pest" and "Ramona and Her Father." In 1981, "Ramona and Her Mother" won the National Book Award.
"Dear Mr. Henshaw," the touching story of a lonely boy who corresponds with a children's book author, won the 1984 John Newbery Medal for the most distinguished contribution to American literature for children. It "came about because two different boys from different parts of the country asked me to write a book about a boy whose parents were divorced," she told National Public Radio as she neared her 90th birthday.
Cleary was named a Living Legend in 2000 by the Library of Congress. In 2003, she was chosen as one of the winners of the National Medal of Arts and met President George W. Bush. She is lauded in literary circles far and wide.
She produced two volumes of autobiography for young readers, "A Girl from Yamhill," on her childhood, and "My Own Two Feet," which tells the story of her college and young adult years up to the time of her first book.