The keynote speaker was Mark Lukach, author of the internationally bestselling memoir "My Lovely Wife in the Psych Ward," was the keynote speaker at CenterPointe’s annual Gala Oct. 17 at Embassy Suites.
Lukach first wrote about his wife, Giulia, and her bipolar diagnosis in a New York Times “Modern Love” column, and again in a piece for Pacific Standard Magazine, which was the magazine’s most-read article in 2015.
Lukach's story of the power of love was shared with over 400 in attendance. The Gala also included a live and silent auction, as well as a book signing by Lukach.
The Gala is CenterPointe’s largest fundraiser each year. CenterPointe was founded in Lincoln in 1973 and provides services through 37 different programs to people suffering from co-existing mental health and substance use disorders.
For more on CenterPointe, go to CenterPointe.org.