Bill Busch joined Nebraska's staff in February as a defensive analyst. Could he become the Huskers' next special-teams coach? Don't rule it out.
Mickey Joseph has spent the past five seasons as an assistant at LSU, where he's coached and recruited some of the country's best receivers.
The latest on Nebraska's search for coaches: Reading LSU HC Brian Kelly's words and the tea leaves, too
The new LSU coach says he hasn't made any decisions regarding which Tiger assistants will stay or go, and that includes Mickey Joseph.
- 6 min to read
The 2021 Nebraska football season has so many statistics that defy logic, it’s difficult to decide which is the most incredible.
- 4 min to read
It's easy to imagine Kirk Ferentz telling his Iowa players to keep pressing Nebraska because the Huskers will make critical mistakes.
There is hardly any time for wound-licking. Scott Frost and the Husker program have a crucial three weeks ahead — here's a closer look.
In the past, ESPN has allowed Nebraska Public Media to broadcast the Huskers' opening matches of the tournament. Not this time.
Trev Alberts on the radio: AD says progress being made on football hires, addressing scheduling quirk and the 'N' brand
From Scott Frost's coaching search to possible "schedule alterations" to the men's hoops team's gray uniforms, here's a full roundup.
According to emergency scanner traffic, one person was shot in the area of 56th Street and Pine Lake Road and a suspect had been arrested. The extent of the person's injuries were unknown.
A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium.